Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen steps down

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Betting and gaming group Entain ENT.L said on Wednesday its CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen would step down from the group with immediate effect.

The company's board has asked Stella David, currently a non-executive director, to become CEO on an interim basis. She will remain in the role until a permanent replacement is found.

