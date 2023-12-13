News & Insights

Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen steps down

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

December 13, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Betting and gaming group Entain ENT.L said on Wednesday its CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen would step down from the group with immediate effect.

The company's board has asked Stella David, currently a non-executive director, to become CEO on an interim basis. She will remain in the role until a permanent replacement is found.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.