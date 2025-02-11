Entain CEO Gavin Isaacs Steps Down, Names Interim CEO; Expects To Meet FY25 Market View

(RTTNews) - Entain plc (ENT.L, GMVHY), a sports betting and gambling company, Tuesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Gavin Isaacs is stepping down with immediate effect.

Shares of Entain are decreasing by 10%.

Non-executive Chair Stella David will again assume the role of Interim CEO until a permanent replacement has been found. David was previously Interim CEO from December 2023 until September 2024.

Senior Independent Director Pierre Bouchut will become the non-executive Interim Chair.

Regarding the trading, Entain confirmed that it is comfortable with market expectations for FY2025.

David said, "The Board is pleased with the Group's performance in 2024 and trading so far this year. As announced on January 13, FY2024 Group EBITDA is expected to be at the top of the 1,040 million pounds - 1,090 million pounds guidance range."

Entain is currently trading by 9.40% lesser at 678.80 on the London Stock Exchange.

