Markets

Entain Believes MGMRI's Proposal Significantly Undervalues Company - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Entain has received proposals from MGM Resorts International regarding a possible offer for Entain. MGMRI would offer 0.6 MGMRI shares for each Entain share. Entain shareholders would own approximately 41.5% of the enlarged MGMRI. MGMRI indicated that a limited partial cash alternative would also be made available to Entain shareholders.

Entain said it has informed MGMRI that it believes that the proposal significantly undervalues the company.

Entain plc is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGM

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular