$ENTA stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ENTA stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,400,468 of trading volume.

$ENTA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ENTA:

$ENTA insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) sold 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444

PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883

TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400

SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979

$ENTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ENTA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

