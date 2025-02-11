$ENTA stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ENTA stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,400,468 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ENTA:
$ENTA Insider Trading Activity
$ENTA insiders have traded $ENTA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY R. LULY (President and CEO) sold 5,142 shares for an estimated $41,444
- PAUL J MELLETT (Chief Fin. & Admin Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883
- YAT SUN OR (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,591 shares for an estimated $20,883
- TARA LYNN KIEFFER (Chief Product Strategy Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400
- BRENDAN LUU (Chief Business Officer) sold 2,283 shares for an estimated $18,400
- SCOTT T. ROTTINGHAUS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 866 shares for an estimated $6,979
$ENTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $ENTA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP removed 720,436 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,463,716
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 353,707 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,664,404
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 333,851 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,458,696
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 308,411 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,195,137
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 298,373 shares (+996.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,091,144
- KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 246,736 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,556,184
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 207,505 shares (+44.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,149,751
