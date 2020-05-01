Lyra Therapeutics, a Phase 2 biotech developing an implantable drug-device for chronic rhinosinusitis, raised $56 million by offering 3.5 million shares at $16, the high end of the range of $14 to $16. Lyra Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LYRA. BofA Securities, Jefferies and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article ENT biotech Lyra Therapeutics prices IPO at $16 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



