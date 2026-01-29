Ensysce Biosciences Reaches 50% Enrollment Milestone In Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of PF614

(RTTNews) - Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) announced that it has reached a key milestone in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of PF614, its next-generation opioid candidate designed to provide effective pain relief with built-in safeguards against abuse.

The company confirmed that 50% of the target subjects - 160 out of 320 patients - have now been enrolled for interim review in the study, which is evaluating PF614 in patients experiencing moderate to severe pain following abdominoplasty surgery.

The PF614-301 trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study being conducted at CenExel JBR in Salt Lake City, Cen Excel Atlanta in Decatur, and ERG-HD Research in Houston.

The trial is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of PF614, which incorporates Ensysce's proprietary chemical activation technology to ensure the opioid remains inactive until swallowed, thereby reducing risks associated with tampering or misuse.

Chief Executive Officer Dr.Lynn Kirkpatrick emphasized the importance of the milestone, noting that patients recovering from major surgery often require opioid-level analgesia for effective pain control. She said PF614 is intended to deliver that relief reliably and predictably while incorporating intrinsic safeguards absent from conventional opioids. Kirkpatrick added that achieving this enrolment milestone brings the company closer to delivering interim data and advancing what could become a new standard in acute pain management.

Ensysce is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel pain treatments with built-in abuse and overdose protection. Its proprietary TAAP (Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection) and MPAR (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) platforms are designed to address the risks associated with traditional opioids while maintaining their analgesic benefits.

This latest update underscores Ensysce's progress in advancing PF614 through late-stage development, with the company positioning the therapy as a safer alternative for patients requiring powerful pain relief.

The company announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on December 2, 2024.

ENSC closed yesterday's trading at $0.78, down 6.92% and rose in the after-hours to $0.86, up 9.65%.

