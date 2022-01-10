Ensysce Biosciences Inc Shares Close the Day 16.0% Lower - Daily Wrap

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) shares closed today 16.0% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 15.1% year-to-date, down 68.0% over the past 12 months, and down 58.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $5.04 and as low as $3.86 this week.

Shares closed 83.4% below its 52-week high and 219.2% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 267.2% higher than the 10-day average and 183.2% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 5696.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 816.8%

