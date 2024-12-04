News & Insights

Ensysce Biosciences announces partnership with specialty drug manufacturer

December 04, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) announced the initiation of a strategic partnership with a specialty drug manufacturer for the development and commercial launch of PF614 and PF614-MPAR drug products. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to achieving swift regulatory approval and efficient development of the Company’s innovative drug products. The strategic partnership will provide Ensysce with the clinical trial material, drug products for regulatory submissions, and initial commercial batches of PF614 and PF614-MPAR. The partner’s services will also encompass the complete manufacturing process, including packaging, labeling, and shipment of the products, ensuring a seamless transition from regulatory approval to market entry. As part of this partnership, the specialty drug manufacturer will take an equity position in Ensysce, facilitating resource allocation to clinical trials and commercialization activities. The agreement also secures key Chemistry Manufacturing and Control elements of the New Drug Application submission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

