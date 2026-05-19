BioTech
ENSC

Ensyce Reports Extension Of Patent On MPAR To Prevent Opioid Abuse

May 19, 2026 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ensyce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the expansion of a patent on its MPAR technology for preventing drug abuse, issued by the U.S. patent and trademark office (USPTO).

The company developed the multi-pill abuse resistance (MPAR) platform to reduce the impact of opioid exposure during an overdose. As part of the program, PF614-MPAR demonstrated provision of pain relief in clinical studies and prevented excessive opioid release with multiple doses. The technology previously received a fast-track designation from the FDA.

The patent expansion was issued in April and covers both composition-of-matter and method-of-use regarding MPAR, and protects these claims till 2042.

The company plans to advance PF614 and PF614-MPAR through late-stage clinical development to potentially reduce opioid abuse and overdose.

ENSC closed Monday at $0.32, up 13.17%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.29, down 8.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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