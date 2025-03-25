$ENSV Earnings Preview: Recent $ENSV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ENSV ($ENSV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,696,520 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
$ENSV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ENSV stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTI GLOBAL, INC. removed 816,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,923
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 218,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,039
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 107,717 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,924
- UNITED ASSET STRATEGIES, INC. removed 82,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,549
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 78,993 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,344
- HUBBELL STRICKLAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 62,925 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,460
- ADVISORY ALPHA, LLC removed 58,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,212
