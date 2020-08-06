Ensuring Small Business Sellers Get Their Piece of the Pie

By Keith Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Payability

In case you haven’t heard, retail is moving online. The shift away from brick-and-mortar has been underway for years, but COVID-19 has drastically accelerated the move to online commerce. Supporting this increased consumer demand are millions of e-commerce suppliers and sellers, many of whom are small businesses. With over half of Amazon’s sales coming from third-party sellers, the “everything store” would not be possible without these small e-commerce sellers. As online commerce becomes even more ubiquitous, large online marketplaces should guarantee certain rights to small businesses to give them the confidence they need to continue to invest and grow on these platforms. This isn’t just critical for sellers: improving these conditions will have rippling benefits for the marketplaces and platforms they sell on, consumers that buy their products, and the economy at large. Here are a few issues that are most pressing:

Clearly communicated policies

The sellers that we work with have expressed frustration with the lack of clarity around platforms’ policies for sellers. Many times, that can result in indefinitely and unexpectedly losing access to sales payouts or even being delisted from the platform completely with no warning or explanation. This is more than an inconvenience to sellers, and the impact can be huge. Some of these businesses have dozens of employees and one source of revenue — their online storefront. When their accounts are suspended or revenue is held back, their business is at a standstill with inventory sitting idle and employees waiting to get paid.

Platforms need to make it far more clear what sellers can and can’t do. If they do break the rules (intentionally or not) there should be a representative at the platform that they can talk to, to get more clarity on certain policies and to make their case when necessary. With the enormous amount of economic power these platforms have over millions of businesses and their employees, platforms need to make clear the rules of the game, and work with sellers to make sure they understand them. A key part of Airbnb’s Host Guarantee for example includes a 24/7 support line for hosts to speak with their Community Support team. The same level of transparency and customer service afforded to consumers should be extended to sellers as well.

An open third party ecosystem and a right to interoperability

Many of the most successful platforms have recognized the importance of a vibrant third party ecosystem to provide products and services not fulfilled by the platform directly. Much of the functionality available to Shopify sellers for example is due to the proliferation of third party apps that extend native Shopify functionality.

Each platform has a different approach and strategy towards its broader ecosystem. For example, while Apple’s App Store has been a massive success for third party developers, many developers have also had a strained relationship with Apple given frequent policy changes and often heavy-handed rules.

On ecommerce platforms, sellers should be able to utilize third party services to grow their business and platforms should recognize the vital role these services play in filling in the gaps of user experience. These services should be able to leverage seller information across platforms to provide this key functionality. This data is unique to the seller, and should be able to be used in other contexts as needed to grow their business.

If a seller is able to use the same software, fulfillment, accounting, and financing across marketplaces, they’re far better positioned to grow a healthy, sustainable business. Sellers that can use the best solutions for their unique needs will be sellers that can best fulfill the needs of the end consumer and ultimately the platform as well.

As an example of cross platform interoperability and data sharing, Walmart and Shopify recently joined forces, giving Shopify’s sellers a huge new channel to sell their products. These partnerships are great for sellers and great for the platforms involved. A seller’s ability to port their products, images, and content to another platform is a win all around, and we hope to see more collaborations like this in the future.

Protecting sensitive seller information

The discussion of data privacy legislation has largely been limited to individuals so far — an important issue of its own. DuckDuckGo and Apple have put their stake in the ground as companies that protect their users’ data. But small businesses should also be afforded some of the rights that individuals are starting to win with legislation like GDPR and CCPA. Under CCPA, companies have to tell consumers what data they’re collecting and consumers can instruct them to delete it. If small businesses were offered a similar set of state or federally-protected rights, it would go a long way in giving sellers confidence that information about their business will not be used in a way that would be detrimental to them. This includes but isn’t limited to, information about the products they sell, their marketing strategies, and their pricing strategies. The success of a small business often relies on this proprietary information, and they must have certainty that their data privacy is respected and in their control.

Looking beyond COVID

The small businesses behind online retail giants have been overlooked for a long time, so it's great that they’re getting more attention as ecommerce has exploded. But as we move into the next phase of the transition from brick and mortar to online retail, we need to think more carefully about the policies and laws that govern the relationship between sellers and platforms. There has been a growing chorus of concern about the behavior of large platforms, but the truth is that countless small businesses use these platforms to provide a living for themselves and their employees. There is a great opportunity to grow a new generation of businesses, and they deserve our full support. With the right policies in place, the platforms, business and consumers will all benefit from the monumental shift we’re seeing in the world of retail today.

