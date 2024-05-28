News & Insights

Stocks

Ensurge Micropower Shareholder’s Stake Surges

May 28, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has completed a successful private placement of shares, resulting in significant changes to shareholder Robert Keith’s stake in the company. Keith’s shareholding increased from 2.4% to 10.85% after the private placement and the return of borrowed shares. This change has pushed Keith’s ownership beyond the 5% and 10% reporting thresholds.

For further insights into ENMPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENMPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.