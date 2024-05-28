Ensurge Micropower Shareholder’s Stake Surges

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has completed a successful private placement of shares, resulting in significant changes to shareholder Robert Keith’s stake in the company. Keith’s shareholding increased from 2.4% to 10.85% after the private placement and the return of borrowed shares. This change has pushed Keith’s ownership beyond the 5% and 10% reporting thresholds.

For further insights into ENMPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.