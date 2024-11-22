News & Insights

Ensurge Micropower Cancels Subsequent Offering Amid Price Dip

November 22, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has canceled its planned Subsequent Offering as the company’s shares have been trading below the subscription price set during a previous private placement. This decision allows shareholders to acquire shares at a lower market price, effectively reducing the dilutive impact of the private placement.

