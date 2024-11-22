Ensurge Micropower Cancels Subsequent Offering Amid Price Dip

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has canceled its planned Subsequent Offering as the company’s shares have been trading below the subscription price set during a previous private placement. This decision allows shareholders to acquire shares at a lower market price, effectively reducing the dilutive impact of the private placement.

