Enstar Group's Series D Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $20.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.97% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, ESGRP was trading at a 17.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.01% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGRP shares, versus ESGR:
Below is a dividend history chart for ESGRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ESGR) are up about 0.1%.
