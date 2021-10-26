Enstar Group's (NASDAQ:ESGR) investors will be pleased with their favorable 42% return over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 42% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 34% over the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Enstar Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 54% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 2.15.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ESGR Earnings Per Share Growth October 26th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Enstar Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Enstar Group's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 34%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 7% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Enstar Group by clicking this link.

Enstar Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

