Enstar Group Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 8/15/24, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 9/1/24. As a percentage of ESGRP's recent share price of $20.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of ESGRP to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when ESGRP shares open for trading on 8/15/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.64%, which compares to an average yield of 7.56% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGRP shares, versus ESGR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ESGRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ESGR) are up about 0.5%.

