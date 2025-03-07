Enstar Group Limited Subsidiary Cavello Bay Reinsurance Receives "A" Rating from AM Best

Enstar's subsidiary Cavello Bay receives an "A" rating from AM Best, affirming its strong capital position and performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Enstar Group Limited announced that AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" (Excellent) to its subsidiary, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited. This reflects Enstar's strong balance sheet and operating performance, which AM Best expects to maintain throughout 2025. Enstar's Group CFO, Matt Kirk, emphasized that the rating underscores the company's robust position in the global legacy insurance market and will enhance its ability to structure insurance transactions aligned with strategic partner goals. Enstar, a leader in capital release solutions, has acquired over 120 companies since its inception in 2001.

Potential Positives

AM Best assigned a Financial Strength Rating of “A” (Excellent) to Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, reflecting strong financial health and stability.

The positive ratings from AM Best underscore Enstar’s effective management of claims and its robust balance sheet strength.

The stable outlook for the ratings suggests continued strong operating performance for Enstar throughout 2025.

This recognition enhances Enstar’s standing in the global legacy insurance market and supports its strategic objectives in insurance transactions.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors regarding the company’s future performance, emphasizing that actual results could differ materially from projections.

The cautionary statement about risks and uncertainties may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to execute insurance transactions profitably.

FAQ

What ratings did AM Best assign to Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited?

AM Best assigned a Financial Strength Rating of “A” (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to Cavello Bay.

What does the “A” rating signify for Cavello Bay?

The “A” rating reflects Cavello Bay's strong capital position and operational resilience, affirming its standing in the global legacy market.

Who is the Chief Financial Officer of Enstar Group Limited?

Matt Kirk is the Group Chief Financial Officer of Enstar Group Limited.

How does Enstar Group Limited support its partners strategically?

Enstar's strong ratings enhance its ability to structure insurance transactions that meet the strategic objectives of its partners.

What is Enstar's focus as a global insurance group?

Enstar focuses on offering innovative capital release solutions and is a leader in completing legacy acquisitions globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESGR Insider Trading Activity

$ESGR insiders have traded $ESGR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNARD F. BECKER sold 100 shares for an estimated $32,343

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $ESGR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that the credit rating agency AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of “A” (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) to Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited (Cavello Bay), a subsidiary of Enstar Group Limited (Enstar) and its primary non-life run-off consolidator and a Class 3B reinsurer. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable.





On issuing its rating, AM Best highlighted Enstar’s “long track record of effectively managing claims in complicated lines of business”, noting that the ratings reflect Enstar’s balance sheet strength, as well as its strong operating performance, which it believes should remain at the current level throughout the remainder of 2025.





Matt Kirk, Enstar’s Group Chief Financial Officer, said, “The AM Best Financial Strength Rating reflects Enstar’s established standing in the global legacy market and is further confirmation of our strong capital position and the resilience of our business model. The “A” rating for Cavello Bay, our primary Bermuda reinsurer, affirms our commitment to insurance ratings and will enhance our ability to structure insurance transactions that support the strategic objectives of our partners.”







About Enstar







Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired more than 120 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see



www.enstargroup.com



.







Cautionary Statement







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as ‘aim’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘will’, ‘project’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘target’ and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future events or performance. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Specifically, Enstar’s ability to structure and execute insurance transactions profitably is dependent on many factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.







Contact:









For Enstar:







For Investors: Matthew Kirk (



investor.relations@enstargroup.com



)





For Media: Jenna Kerr (



communications@enstargroup.com



)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.