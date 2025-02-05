Enstar Group Limited Announces Cash Dividends for Series D and Series E Preference Shares

Enstar Group announces cash dividends for Series D and E preference shares, payable March 3, 2025.

Enstar Group Limited announced that it will distribute cash dividends on its Series D and Series E preference shares, both set at $0.43750 per depositary share. The dividends will be payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025. Enstar, a global insurance group listed on NASDAQ, specializes in capital release solutions and has completed over 120 acquisitions since its inception. The press release also includes cautionary notes about forward-looking statements and potential risks, directing investors to consider factors detailed in their recent financial filings.

Potential Positives

Enstar announced the payment of cash dividends on its Series D and Series E preference shares, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

The dividends, set at $0.43750 per depositary share for both Series D and Series E, provide a consistent return for investors, reflecting the company's strong cash flow management.

The scheduled payment date of March 3, 2025, shows Enstar's proactive financial planning and transparency towards its investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of cash dividends on preference shares may indicate that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth or other strategic initiatives.

The forward-looking statements included in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties, which could lead to investor concerns about the company's future performance.

The reference to significant risk factors in financial reports could raise red flags for potential investors about the underlying stability of the company.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount for Enstar's Series D and Series E shares?

The dividend amount for both Series D and Series E shares is $0.43750 per depositary share.

When will Enstar pay the announced dividends?

The dividends will be payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.

What types of preference shares does Enstar have?

Enstar has Series D and Series E preference shares, both with a 7.00% fixed-to-floating rate.

Where can I find more information about Enstar Group?

More information about Enstar Group can be found on their official website at www.enstargroup.com.

What should investors know about Enstar's forward-looking statements?

Investors should be aware that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results.

$ESGR Insider Trading Activity

$ESGR insiders have traded $ESGR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNARD F. BECKER sold 100 shares for an estimated $32,343

$ESGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $ESGR stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced that it will pay cash dividends on its Series D and Series E preference shares.





Dividends on Enstar’s Series D 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series D Preference Share) will be payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.





Dividends on Enstar’s Series E 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series E Preference Share) will be payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.







About Enstar







Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 120 companies and portfolios since its formation. For further information about Enstar, see





www.enstargroup.com





.







Cautionary Statement









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the interim period ended September 30, 2024 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.









Contact:



Enstar Communications







Telephone:



+1 (441) 292-3645



