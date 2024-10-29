Enstar Group announces Paul Brockman as CCO, Adrian Thornycroft as CAO

Enstar Group (ESGR) announced changes to its executive leadership team in connection with the upcoming retirement of Orla Gregory, president, at the end the year, and the expanding role of Enstar in the insurance industry. Paul Brockman has been appointed as chief commercial officer, or CCO, with immediate effect. Paul has been with Enstar since 2012, most recently in the role of group COO. Adrian Thornycroft will join as chief administrative officer, or CAO, in May 2025. Thornycroft will be based in Bermuda and will assume a number of responsibilities from Orla as well as take a leading role with respect to change strategy.

