News & Insights

Stocks

Enstar Group announces Paul Brockman as CCO, Adrian Thornycroft as CAO

October 29, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Enstar Group (ESGR) announced changes to its executive leadership team in connection with the upcoming retirement of Orla Gregory, president, at the end the year, and the expanding role of Enstar in the insurance industry. Paul Brockman has been appointed as chief commercial officer, or CCO, with immediate effect. Paul has been with Enstar since 2012, most recently in the role of group COO. Adrian Thornycroft will join as chief administrative officer, or CAO, in May 2025. Thornycroft will be based in Bermuda and will assume a number of responsibilities from Orla as well as take a leading role with respect to change strategy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.