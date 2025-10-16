EnSilica To Post EBITDA Loss In FY25 On Bad Debt Provision

(RTTNews) - EnSilica plc issued update on current trading and for the financial year ended 31 May 2025. The company now expects to announce revenues of approximately 18.2 million pounds, and an EBITDA loss of approximately 1.3 million pounds for fiscal 2025. Excluding bad debt provision, a positive EBITDA of approximately 0.3 million pounds was expected for fiscal 2025.

EnSilica said it has made a strong start in fiscal 2026 with year-to-date revenues significantly exceeding those achieved in the prior year. The company now expects to deliver revenues of between 28 million and 30 million pounds for the 12 months ending 31 May 2026, with approximately 80% of revenue already covered by existing customer contracts. EBITDA is now expected to be between 3.5 million and 4.5 million pounds for fiscal 2026.

EnSilica will announce final results for the 12 months ended 31 May 2025 on 4 November 2025.

