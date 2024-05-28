EnSilica PLC Shareholder Holdings Diluted

Ensilica PLC (GB:ENSI) has released an update.

EnSilica PLC, a prominent ASIC chip manufacturer, has disclosed a dilution of shares following the initial tranche of a placing and subscription event. Major shareholders have seen a decrease in their percentage holdings of ordinary shares, with the largest individual shareholder now holding 7.38%. This adjustment comes amid EnSilica’s continued provision of specialized ASICs and IC design services to a global clientele in various industries.

