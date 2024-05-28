News & Insights

Stocks

EnSilica PLC Shareholder Holdings Diluted

May 28, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ensilica PLC (GB:ENSI) has released an update.

EnSilica PLC, a prominent ASIC chip manufacturer, has disclosed a dilution of shares following the initial tranche of a placing and subscription event. Major shareholders have seen a decrease in their percentage holdings of ordinary shares, with the largest individual shareholder now holding 7.38%. This adjustment comes amid EnSilica’s continued provision of specialized ASICs and IC design services to a global clientele in various industries.

For further insights into GB:ENSI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.