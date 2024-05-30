EnSilica PLC Secures £5.2 Million in Funding

Ensilica PLC (GB:ENSI) has released an update.

EnSilica PLC, a leading ASIC chip maker, has successfully raised around £5.2 million through a combination of a Placing, Subscription, and an oversubscribed WRAP Retail Offer to existing shareholders. The funds were raised ahead of a General Meeting scheduled for 17 June 2024, where resolutions relating to the allotment of new Ordinary Shares will be addressed. The company anticipates that the new shares will begin trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 19 June 2024.

