EnSilica PLC Launches Exclusive Retail Share Offer

EnSilica PLC, a prominent ASIC chip producer, has announced a retail offer to raise up to £0.3 million through the issuance of new shares to its existing UK shareholders. This offer complements a previous equity fundraising effort which secured £4.9 million. The company emphasizes the value of its retail shareholder base and provides an exclusive investment opportunity with a minimum subscription of £100, aiming to strengthen its capital base and possibly expand its operations.

