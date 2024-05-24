News & Insights

EnSilica PLC Launches Exclusive Retail Share Offer

May 24, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Ensilica PLC (GB:ENSI) has released an update.

EnSilica PLC, a prominent ASIC chip producer, has announced a retail offer to raise up to £0.3 million through the issuance of new shares to its existing UK shareholders. This offer complements a previous equity fundraising effort which secured £4.9 million. The company emphasizes the value of its retail shareholder base and provides an exclusive investment opportunity with a minimum subscription of £100, aiming to strengthen its capital base and possibly expand its operations.

