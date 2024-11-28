News & Insights

EnSilica PLC Confirms AGM Success and Leadership Change

November 28, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Ensilica PLC (GB:ENSI) has released an update.

EnSilica PLC, a prominent chip maker, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, marking a seamless transition as Noel Hurley steps down from the board. The company continues to excel in custom ASIC design, serving a diverse range of markets including automotive and healthcare. With design centers in the UK, India, and Brazil, EnSilica maintains its commitment to delivering high-quality integrated circuit solutions.

