EnSilica PLC Confirms AGM Success and Leadership Change

EnSilica PLC, a prominent chip maker, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, marking a seamless transition as Noel Hurley steps down from the board. The company continues to excel in custom ASIC design, serving a diverse range of markets including automotive and healthcare. With design centers in the UK, India, and Brazil, EnSilica maintains its commitment to delivering high-quality integrated circuit solutions.

