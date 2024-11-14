EnSilica Chairman Boosts Stake Amid Growth Prospects

Ensilica PLC (GB:ENSI) has released an update.

EnSilica PLC’s Executive Chairman, Mark Hodgkins, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 115,000 shares, bringing his total holding to 665,902 shares. This acquisition highlights confidence in the company’s growth prospects and may attract attention from investors interested in the semiconductor market.

For further insights into GB:ENSI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.