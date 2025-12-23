Ensign Hikes Dividend for the 23rd Straight Year: Is it Sustainable?

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG recently raised its quarterly dividend to 6.5 cents per share, up from 6.25 cents, extending its record of dividend growth. Over the past five years, the insurer has raised its payout six times, achieving an annualized dividend growth rate of 4.3%. The latest 4% increase brings Ensign’s dividend yield to 0.15%, based on the Dec. 22 closing price of $179.03, above the industry average of 0.11%. The increased amount will be paid out by Jan. 31, 2026, to its shareholders on record as of Dec. 31, 2025.

With this move, Ensign achieved 23 consecutive years of dividend hikes, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders. In the first nine months of 2025, it paid dividends worth $10.8 million. It repurchased $20 million in stock during the first half of 2025 but didn't make any repurchases in the third quarter.

These shareholder-focused actions are supported by Ensign’s earnings base and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 2025 earnings to jump 18.2% year over year to $6.50 per share. Earnings for 2026 are expected to increase by 9% to $7.09 per share.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The nursing care service provider ended the third quarter with $443.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and had a long-term debt, less current maturities, of only $138.6 million. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 6.1% is significantly lower than the industry average of 83.9%. While free cash flow dipped over the trailing 12-month period to a negative zone, rising occupancy rates, higher patient days and higher skilled service revenues should keep momentum strong.

Peers’ Shareholder-Friendly Efforts

Companies like Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC are also actively returning capital to shareholders.

Since 2019, Universal Health has repurchased nearly 30% of shares outstanding. The authorization was increased by $1.5 billion in October 2025, leaving $1.8 billion remaining. UHS has been paying a consistent dividend of 20 cents per share since 2019. Meanwhile, Tenet Healthcare doesn’t pay a dividend; it focuses on share buybacks and other capital allocation actions. It bought back almost $1.2 billion worth of shares in the first three quarters of 2025. THC had around $1.7 billion left in its fund, as of Sept. 30, 2025, for future buybacks.

Ensign’s Price Performance and Valuation

Shares of ENSG have gained 33.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Ensign trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, down from the industry average of 50.23. Yet ENSG has a Value Score of C at present.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.