Ensign Group's (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG delivered adjusted operating earnings of 78 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Further, the bottom line improved 44.4% year over year.
The company’s results benefited from improved revenues.
Operational Update
Total revenues of $584.7 million increased 1.6% year over year in the reported quarter. This improvement was driven by a solid segmental performance at Transitional and Skilled Services. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.
Further, adjusted net income in the quarter under review was $43.1 million, up 99% from the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues in the Transitional and Skilled Services, the only reporting segment of the company, came in at $556.7 million, up 18.7% year over year. Notably, the segment accounted for 95.2% of the total revenues in the reported quarter.
However, total expenses increased 14% year over year to $529.3 million due to higher cost of services, plus general and administrative expenses.
Financial Update
The company exited the second quarter with $201.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 241% from the level at 2019 end.
As of Jun 30, 2020, long-term debt less current maturities was $143.8 million, down 55.8% from the level at 2019 end.
Net cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2020 stands at $174.1 million, up 229.7% year over year.
Dividend Update
Ensign Group paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share during the second quarter.
2020 Guidance
Following solid second-quarter results, the company raised its 2020 annual earnings guidance to $3-$3.10 per share, up from the prior expectation of $2.50-$2.58 per share.
It still expects its annual revenues in the band of $2.42-$2.45 billion.
Zacks Rank and Peer Releases
Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.
Of the medical sector players that already reported second-quarter results, earnings of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
