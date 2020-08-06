Ensign Group's (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG delivered adjusted operating earnings of 78 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Further, the bottom line improved 44.4% year over year.



The company’s results benefited from improved revenues.

Operational Update

Total revenues of $584.7 million increased 1.6% year over year in the reported quarter. This improvement was driven by a solid segmental performance at Transitional and Skilled Services. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.



Further, adjusted net income in the quarter under review was $43.1 million, up 99% from the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues in the Transitional and Skilled Services, the only reporting segment of the company, came in at $556.7 million, up 18.7% year over year. Notably, the segment accounted for 95.2% of the total revenues in the reported quarter.



However, total expenses increased 14% year over year to $529.3 million due to higher cost of services, plus general and administrative expenses.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

The company exited the second quarter with $201.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 241% from the level at 2019 end.



As of Jun 30, 2020, long-term debt less current maturities was $143.8 million, down 55.8% from the level at 2019 end.



Net cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2020 stands at $174.1 million, up 229.7% year over year.

Dividend Update

Ensign Group paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share during the second quarter.

2020 Guidance

Following solid second-quarter results, the company raised its 2020 annual earnings guidance to $3-$3.10 per share, up from the prior expectation of $2.50-$2.58 per share.



It still expects its annual revenues in the band of $2.42-$2.45 billion.

Zacks Rank and Peer Releases

Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Of the medical sector players that already reported second-quarter results, earnings of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.