Ensign Group's (ENSG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG delivered adjusted operating earnings of 77 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. Further, the bottom line improved 92.5% year over year.

The company’s results benefited from improved revenues. However, the results were partially offset by onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of March, which adversely impacted its occupancies and skilled mix to some extent.

Operational Update

Total revenues of $590 million increased 25.1% year over year in the reported quarter. This improvement was driven by solid segmental performance at Transitional and Skilled Services. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

Further, adjusted net income in the quarter under review was $43 million, up 93.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues in the Transitional and Skilled Services, the only reporting segment of the company, came in at $558.4 million, up 24.3% year over year. Notably, the segment accounted for 94.7% of the total revenues in the reported quarter.

Revenues from “All Other” category improved 41.5% year over year to $31.2 million, reflecting 5.3% of total revenues.

However, total expenses increased 20.7% year over year to $532.8 million due to higher cost of services, depreciation and amortization plus general and administrative expenses.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with $63.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 6.8% from the level at 2019 end.

As of Mar 31, 2020, long-term debt less current maturities was $344.6 million, up 5.9% from the level at 2019 end.

For first-quarter 2020, net cash by operating activities stands at $27.1 million, up 72.2% year over year.

Dividend Update

Ensign Group paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share during the first quarter.

2020 Outlook Intact

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic turmoil, Ensign Group retained guidance for 2020.

Management still expects annual earnings between $2.50 and $2.58 per share and annual revenues in the range of $2.42-$2.45 billion.

Zacks Rank

Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Players

Of the other players from the medical sector that reported first-quarter results so far, the bottom lines of Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of HCA, Healthcare Inc. HCA missed the mark. While Tenet Healthcare and UnitedHealth Group carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HCA Healthcare has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.