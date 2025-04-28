Ensign Group's Earnings Outlook

Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ensign Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Investors in Ensign Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 8.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ensign Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.38 1.30 1.28 EPS Actual 1.49 1.39 1.32 1.30 Price Change % -9.0% 3.0% 5.0% -2.0%

Ensign Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ensign Group were trading at $126.04 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ensign Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ensign Group.

Analysts have provided Ensign Group with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $160.33, suggesting a potential 27.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Health Services, Encompass Health and Tenet Healthcare, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Health Services, with an average 1-year price target of $219.86, suggesting a potential 74.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Encompass Health, with an average 1-year price target of $122.71, suggesting a potential 2.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tenet Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $161.0, suggesting a potential 27.74% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Universal Health Services, Encompass Health and Tenet Healthcare, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ensign Group Outperform 15.49% $178.91M 4.45% Universal Health Services Neutral 11.08% $3.71B 5.01% Encompass Health Outperform 3.59% $585.90M 7.17% Tenet Healthcare Outperform -5.71% $4.14B 7.95%

Key Takeaway:

Ensign Group ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Ensign Group is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Discovering Ensign Group: A Closer Look

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ensign Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ensign Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ensign Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.07.

