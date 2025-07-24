Ensign Group Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Earnings and Revenue

Ensign Group reported Q2 2025 earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting strong growth and increased revenue across operations.

The Ensign Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.44 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.59, reflecting year-over-year increases of 18.0% and 20.5%, respectively. The company achieved a net income of $84.4 million for the quarter, an 18.9% rise from the same period last year, alongside consolidated revenues of $1.23 billion, up 18.5%. Occupancy rates at the company's skilled nursing and senior living facilities improved, reaching 82.1% and 84.0%, marking record levels for the second quarter. Ensign's CEO Barry Port emphasized the commitment to quality care and community trust as key factors driving performance. The company also announced the acquisition of 52 new operations since early 2024, which it expects will contribute substantial long-term growth. Following these results, Ensign raised its annual earnings and revenue guidance for 2025, demonstrating confidence in continued operational momentum and strategic growth.

Potential Positives

Reported significant growth in quarterly earnings, with GAAP diluted earnings per share increasing by 18.0% year-over-year, reaching $1.44.

Increased adjusted earnings per share by 20.5% year-over-year, reflecting strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

Achieved record occupancy rates for Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities at 82.1% and 84.0%, respectively, indicating successful management and demand for services.

Enhanced annual earnings guidance for 2025 to a range of $6.34 to $6.46 per diluted share, which represents a substantial increase of over 16% compared to 2024 results.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting rising occupancy rates, the overall cash position has decreased significantly from $464.6 million to $363.9 million compared to the end of 2024, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

The company continues to face regulatory uncertainties and claims, which could impact financial performance and operational stability in the future.

Significant acquisitions suggest ongoing reliance on growth through acquisitions, which could raise risks associated with integration and financial management of new operations.

FAQ

What were the earnings per share for Ensign Group in Q2 2025?

Ensign Group reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.44 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.59 for Q2 2025.

How much did Ensign's revenue increase in Q2 2025?

Ensign's revenue increased by 18.5% in Q2 2025, totaling $1.23 billion compared to the prior year quarter.

What is the occupancy rate for Ensign's facilities?

Occupancy rates were 82.1% for Same Facilities and 84.0% for Transitioning Facilities in Q2 2025, showing an increase.

How many new operations did Ensign add in 2024?

Ensign added 52 new operations across various markets since the beginning of 2024.

What is Ensign's updated annual earnings guidance for 2025?

Ensign raised its annual 2025 earnings guidance to between $6.34 to $6.46 per diluted share, a significant increase.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,258 shares for an estimated $1,262,295 .

. SUZANNE D. SNAPPER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,379 shares for an estimated $1,241,820 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $578,354 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENSG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025

$ENSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENSG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $156.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $160.0 on 02/07/2025

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign



(TM)



group of companies, which provide post-acute healthcare services and invest in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and senior living facilities, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.44 and adjusted earnings per share



(1)



of $1.59, both for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.









Highlights Include:











GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.44, an increase of 18.0% over the prior year quarter, and adjusted diluted earnings per share



(1)



for the quarter was $1.59, an increase of 20.5% over the prior year quarter.









GAAP net income was $84.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 18.9% over the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income



(1)



was $93.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 22.1% over the prior year quarter.









Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities occupancy for the quarter were 82.1% and 84.0%, an increase of 2.0% and 4.6%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.









Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities skilled services revenue for the quarter increased by 6.5% and 11.6%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.









Same Facilities and Transitioning skilled days for the quarter increased by 7.4% and 13.5%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.









Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities managed care revenue for the quarter improved by 11.8% and 27.8%, respectively, from prior year quarter.









Total skilled services



(2)



revenue was $1.17 billion for the quarter, an increase of 18.4% over the prior year quarter.









Consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenue for the quarter were $1.23 billion, an increase of 18.5% over the prior year quarter.









Standard Bearer



(2)



revenue was $31.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 34.7% over the prior year quarter and FFO was $18.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 26.6% over the prior year quarter.











(1)



See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information".







(2)



Our Skilled Services and Standard Bearer Segments are defined and outlined in Note 8 on Form 10-Q.











Operating Results









“Our local teams achieved another outstanding quarter, raising the bar again for what is possible, even in a quarter where we historically have experienced more seasonality. The clinical results they achieved continue to be the primary driver of our success. As our teams work tirelessly to gain the trust of the communities they serve, our operations continue to earn the reputation as the facility of choice for thousands of patients. This trust is apparent from the strong trends in occupancy and skilled mix, which we believe is only achievable, over time, through consistent quality care and the dedication of amazing local leaders,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter our same store and transitioning occupancy increase to 82.1% and 84.0%, which are new second quarter records. We saw skilled daily census increase for both our same store and transitioning operations by 7.4% and 13.5%, respectively, over the prior year quarter. These improvements in occupancy and skilled mix in our same store operations and the even larger improvements in our transitioning operations highlight the significant organic growth potential inherent in our existing portfolio. At the same time, we continue to acquire new operations with enormous long-term upside. Since the beginning of 2024, we’ve added 52 new operations across several markets, many of which are already performing at or above our expectations. We are excited about the trajectory we are on for the year and look forward to capturing the enormous potential inherent in our portfolio,” Mr. Port added.





“After such a strong first half of the year, we are raising our annual 2025 earnings guidance to between $6.34 to $6.46 per diluted share, up from our previously raised guidance of $6.22 to $6.38 per diluted share. The new midpoint of this increased 2025 earnings guidance represents an increase of more than 16% over our 2024 results and is 34% higher than our 2023 results. We are also increasing our annual revenue guidance to $4.99 billion to $5.02 billion, up from $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion, to account for our current quarter performance and acquisitions we anticipate closing through the third quarter. We are excited about our start to the year and are confident that our partners will continue to manage and innovate while balancing the addition of newly acquired operations. When we consider the current health of our organization, combined with our culture and proven local leadership strategy, we are well-positioned to continue our operational momentum," Mr. Port said.





Speaking to the Company’s growth, Chad Keetch, Ensign’s Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President said, “We continued our steady pace of growth by adding eight new operations, including three real estate assets, that began operating during the quarter and since, bringing the number of operations acquired during 2024 and since to 52. We anticipate the current rate of acquisitions to continue this year and are expecting several to close or transition over the next few weeks and months. As we evaluate the many opportunities on the horizon, we remain committed to staying true to the proven deal criteria that has allowed us to grow in a healthy and sustainable way. Our focus is to carefully choose the acquisitions that will be accretive to shareholders over the long term.”





Suzanne Snapper, Ensign’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reported that the Company’s liquidity remains strong with approximately $364.0 million of cash on hand and $592.6 million of available capacity under its line-of-credit. Ms. Snapper also indicated that, “Management’s annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 59.0 million and a 25.0% tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, normalized insurance costs, acquisitions expected to close through the third quarter and management’s current expectations regarding reimbursement rates. It also excludes certain charges that arise outside the normal course of business, acquisition related costs and share-based compensation.”





A discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBT, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA and FFO for Standard Bearer, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which is expected to be filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.









Growth and Real Estate Highlights









Mr. Keetch added additional commentary on the Company’s continued acquisition activity. “We are always happy to expand our presence in some of our most mature markets and each of these new acquisitions represents an opportunity to further deepen our commitment to the healthcare communities in some of our key states. Our growth this quarter illustrates that we continue to prioritize adding beds in our established geographies, which allows our clusters to provide a comprehensive solution to the healthcare needs in those markets. We also point out that the distribution of our growth over the last several quarters spans across many states and markets, leaving us with significant bandwidth to grow in almost all of our markets, including our newest states,” Keetch said.





The recent acquisitions include the following leased operations:







Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility located in Los Alamitos, California;









Katella Senior Living Community, a 68-unit senior living facility located in Los Alamitos, California;









Toluca Lake Transitional Care, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California;









Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and









Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 100-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.







Standard Bearer also announced the following real estate acquisitions, which are operated by an Ensign-affiliate:







Pacific Haven Subacute and Healthcare Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Garden Grove, California;









Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation, a 117-bed skilled nursing facility located in Issaquah, Washington; and









Timber Springs Transitional Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho.







In addition, the Company also acquired three real estate assets that are operated by third-parties under triple net leases. These include:







Mother Joseph Care Center, a 152-bed skilled nursing facility located in Olympia, Washington;









Emilie Court Assisted Living, a 60-unit senior living facility located in Spokane, Washington; and









Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 107-bed skilled nursing facility located in Duncanville, Texas.







Ensign's growing portfolio consists of 348 healthcare operations, 31 of which also include senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign now owns 146 real estate assets, 110 which are operated by an Ensign affiliate. Mr. Keetch noted that Ensign’s overall strategy will continue to include both leasing and acquiring the real estate, and that the Company is actively looking for performing and underperforming operations in several states.





The Company continues to provide additional disclosure on Standard Bearer which is comprised of 140 owned properties. Of these assets, 106 are leased to an Ensign-affiliated operator and 35 are leased to third-party operators. Mr. Keetch noted that each of these properties are subject to triple-net, long-term leases and generated rental revenue of $31.5 million for the quarter, of which $26.8 million was derived from Ensign affiliated operations. For the quarter, Standard Bearer reported $18.4 million in FFO.





The Company also paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of Ensign common stock. Ms. Snapper noted that as the Company’s liquidity remains strong, it plans to continue its long history of paying dividends into the future, noting that in December of 2024, it increased the dividend for the 22nd consecutive year.









Conference Call









A live webcast will be held Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Ensign’s second quarter of 2025 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Ensign’s website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, August 29, 2025.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 348 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. As part of its investment strategy, the Company will also acquire, lease and own healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities in healthcare properties. Ensign’s new business venture operating subsidiaries also offer several other post-acute-related services, including mobile x-ray, emergency and non-emergency transportation services, long-term care pharmacy and other consulting services also across several states. Each of these operations is operated by a separate, independent subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "Company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Ensign Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the facilities, the Service Center, Standard Bearer or the captive insurance subsidiary are operated by the same entity. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:











This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.









These risks and uncertainties relate to the Company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Additionally, our business and operations continue to be impacted by the unprecedented nature of the changes in the regulations and environment, as such, we are unable to predict the full extent and duration of the financial impact of these changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Ensign’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Ensign does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.











Contact Information









Investor/Media Relations, The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net.





SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



















THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

























































(In thousands, except per share data)













REVENUE







































Service revenue





$





1,221,414













$





1,030,574













$





2,388,454













$





2,035,059













Rental revenue









6,355

















5,711

















12,356

















11,398















TOTAL REVENUE









$









1,227,769

















$









1,036,285

















$









2,400,810

















$









2,046,457















Expense:





































Cost of services









971,780

















820,360

















1,899,629

















1,619,623













Rent—cost of services









57,195

















53,272

















114,271

















105,148













General and administrative expense









69,107

















56,194

















131,662

















113,352













Depreciation and amortization









25,785

















20,488

















49,973

















40,145















TOTAL EXPENSES









$









1,123,867

















$









950,314

















$









2,195,535

















$









1,878,268















Income from operations









103,902

















85,971

















205,275

















168,189













Other income (expense):





































Interest expense









(2,025





)













(2,040





)













(4,062





)













(4,004





)









Interest income









5,240

















7,084

















12,123

















13,544













Other income









5,241

















1,049

















5,602

















3,933















OTHER INCOME, NET









$









8,456

















$









6,093

















$









13,663

















$









13,473















Income before provision for income taxes









112,358

















92,064

















218,938

















181,662













Provision for income taxes









27,892

















20,883

















54,119

















41,521















NET INCOME









$









84,466

















$









71,181

















$









164,819

















$









140,141















Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









70

















174

















146

















299















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.









$









84,396

















$









71,007

















$









164,673

















$









139,842





















































NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP INC.







































Basic





$





1.48













$





1.26













$





2.88













$





2.48













Diluted





$





1.44













$





1.22













$





2.81













$





2.41















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING







































Basic









57,157

















56,544

















57,128

















56,441













Diluted









58,602

















58,013

















58,560

















57,969



































THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands)





































June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024

































ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





363,969













$





464,598













Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,320 and $8,435 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









578,050

















569,897













Investments—current









54,473

















62,255













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









70,703

















60,882















Total current assets









$









1,067,195

















$









1,157,632















Property and equipment, net









1,535,185

















1,291,354













Right-of-use assets









1,930,662

















1,861,071













Insurance subsidiary deposits and investments









170,752

















141,246













Deferred tax assets









66,278

















66,281













Restricted and other assets









55,729

















46,499













Intangible assets, net









6,509

















7,292













Goodwill









97,981

















97,981















TOTAL ASSETS









$









4,930,291

















$









4,669,356

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





102,799













$





98,947













Accrued wages and related liabilities









334,404

















347,532













Lease liabilities—current









103,825

















93,475













Accrued self-insurance liabilities—current









75,542

















67,331













Other accrued liabilities









134,820

















132,057













Current maturities of long-term debt









4,155

















4,086















Total current liabilities









$









755,545

















$









743,428















Long-term debt—less current maturities









139,576

















141,585













Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion









1,792,218

















1,735,325













Accrued self-insurance liabilities—less current portion









158,991

















144,421













Other long-term liabilities









62,978

















64,169













Total equity









2,020,983

















1,840,428















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









$









4,930,291

















$









4,669,356

































THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(In thousands)



















The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:















Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





































NET CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN):















Operating activities





$





227,950













$





112,249













Investing activities









(311,924





)













(144,564





)









Financing activities









(16,655





)













25















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









$









(100,629









)













$









(32,290









)











Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period









464,598

















509,626















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$









363,969

















$









477,336





































THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







(In thousands, except per share data)























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME









The following table reconciles GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc.





$





84,396













$





71,007













$





164,673













$





139,842















Non-GAAP adjustments







































Stock-based compensation expense



(1)











11,662

















8,985

















22,386

















17,223













Litigation



(2)











—

















(1,634





)













—

















(870





)









Cost of services - (gain)/loss on business interruption recoveries and long-lived assets









(1,000





)













—

















(1,000





)













1,849













Cost of services - acquisition related costs



(3)











654

















165

















1,135

















279













General and administrative - costs incurred related to system implementations









437

















2,357

















771

















2,433













Depreciation and amortization - patient base



(4)











409

















174

















1020

















213













Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments



(5)











(3,238





)













(4,645





)













(6,693





)













(9,176





)











Non-GAAP Net Income









$









93,320

















$









76,409

















$









182,292

















$









151,793



















































Average number of diluted shares outstanding









58,602

















58,013

















58,560

















57,969



















































Diluted Earnings Per Share









$









1.44

















$









1.22

















$









2.81

















$









2.41





















































Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share









$









1.59

















$









1.32

















$









3.11

















$









2.62





















































Footnotes:







































(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred.































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Cost of services





$





7,874













$





5,918













$





15,033













$





11,319













General and administrative









3,788

















3,067

















7,353

















5,904















Total Non-GAAP adjustment









$









11,662

















$









8,985

















$









22,386

















$









17,223



















































(2) Represents specific proceedings and adjustments arising outside of the ordinary course of business.















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Cost of services





$





—













$





(1,634





)









$





—













$





(1,634





)









General and administrative









—

















—

















—

















764















Total Non-GAAP adjustment









$









—

















$









(1,634









)













$









—

















$









(870









)















































(3) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.









(4) Represents amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.









(5) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0%.































THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







(In thousands)



















The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Consolidated Statements of Income Data:







































Net income





$





84,466













$





71,181













$





164,819













$





140,141













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









70

















174

















146

















299













Interest income









5,240

















7,084

















12,123

















13,544













Add: Provision for income taxes









27,892

















20,883

















54,119

















41,521













Depreciation and amortization









25,785

















20,488

















49,973

















40,145













Interest expense









2,025

















2,040

















4,062

















4,004















EBITDA









$









134,858

















$









107,334

















$









260,704

















$









211,968















Adjustments to EBITDA:





































Stock-based compensation expense









11,662

















8,985

















22,386

















17,223













Litigation



(1)











—

















(1,634





)













—

















(870





)









(Gain)/loss on business interruption recoveries and long-lived assets









(1,000





)













—

















(1,000





)













1,849













Acquisition related costs



(2)











654

















165

















1,135

















279













Costs incurred related to system implementations









437

















2,357

















771

















2,433















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









146,611

















$









117,207

















$









283,996

















$









232,882















Rent—cost of services









57,195

















53,272

















114,271

















105,148















ADJUSTED EBITDAR









$









203,806

























$









398,267























(1) Represents specific proceedings and adjustments arising outside of the ordinary course of business.





(2) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.













The table below reconciles income before provision for income taxes to Adjusted EBT for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































Consolidated statements of income data:









(In thousands)











Income before provision for income taxes





$





112,358













$





92,064













$





218,938













$





181,662













Stock-based compensation expense









11,662

















8,985

















22,386

















17,223













Litigation



(1)











—

















(1,634





)













—

















(870





)









(Gain)/loss on business interruption recoveries and long-lived assets









(1,000





)













—

















(1,000





)













1,849













Acquisition related costs



(2)











654

















165

















1,135

















279













Costs incurred related to system implementations









437

















2,357

















771

















2,433













Depreciation and amortization - patient base



(3)











409

















174

















1,020

















213















ADJUSTED EBT









$









124,520

















$









102,111

















$









243,250

















$









202,789















(1) Represents specific proceedings and adjustments arising outside of the ordinary course of business.





(2) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.





(3) Represents amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.



























THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















The following tables summarize our selected performance indicators for our skilled services segment along with other statistics, for each of the dates or periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS:









(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





1,173,576













$





991,285













$





182,291

















18.4





%









Number of facilities at period end









303

















272

















31

















11.4





%









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











31

















29

















2

















6.9





%









Actual patient days









2,615,490

















2,299,068

















316,422

















13.8





%









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









81.3





%













80.1





%













1.2





%













1.5





%









Skilled mix by nursing days









30.8





%













29.9





%













0.9





%













3.0





%









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









49.2





%













48.2





%













1.0





%













2.1





%



























Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































SAME FACILITY RESULTS:







(2)(5)











(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





845,409













$





793,594













$





51,815

















6.5





%









Number of facilities at period end









210

















210

















—

















—





%









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











25

















25

















—

















—





%









Actual patient days









1,867,924

















1,824,753

















43,171

















2.4





%









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









82.1





%













80.5





%













1.6





%













2.0





%









Skilled mix by nursing days









32.4





%













30.9





%













1.5





%













4.9





%









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









51.2





%













48.8





%













2.4





%













4.9





%



























Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:







(3)











(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





188,875













$





169,268













$





19,607

















11.6





%









Number of facilities at period end









48

















48

















—

















—





%









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











2

















2

















—

















—





%









Actual patient days









423,514

















404,652

















18,862

















4.7





%









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









84.0





%













80.3





%













3.7





%













4.6





%









Skilled mix by nursing days









29.5





%













27.2





%













2.3





%













8.5





%









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









50.4





%













47.8





%













2.6





%













5.4





%



























Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:







(4)











(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





139,292













$





28,389













$





110,903









NM









Number of facilities at period end









45

















13

















32









NM









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











4

















2

















2









NM









Actual patient days









324,052

















69,663

















254,389









NM









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









74.3





%













70.8





%









NM









NM









Skilled mix by nursing days









22.9





%













18.1





%









NM









NM









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









35.6





%













30.4





%









NM









NM









(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.





(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2022.





(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023.





(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2024.





(5) Skilled services revenue and key performance metrics for a closed facility was not material and has been excluded from Same Facilities results during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The facility was closed in 2024 as the program was transitioned from an intermediate care facility to a group home setting.























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS:









(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





2,297,130













$





1,960,887













$





336,243

















17.1





%









Number of facilities at period end









303

















272

















31

















11.4





%









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











31

















29

















2

















6.9





%









Actual patient days









5,153,626

















4,554,599

















599,027

















13.2





%









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









81.6





%













80.1





%













1.5





%













1.9





%









Skilled mix by nursing days









31.1





%













30.4





%













0.7





%













2.3





%









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









49.7





%













49.0





%













0.7





%













1.4





%



























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































SAME FACILITY RESULTS:







(2)(5)











(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





1,680,197













$





1,584,400













$





95,797

















6.0





%









Number of facilities at period end









210

















210

















—

















—





%









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











25

















25

















—

















—





%









Actual patient days









3,726,732

















3,651,915

















74,817

















2.0





%









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









82.4





%













80.4





%













2.0





%













2.5





%









Skilled mix by nursing days









32.8





%













31.3





%













1.5





%













4.8





%









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









51.6





%













49.5





%













2.1





%













4.2





%



























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:







(3)











(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





373,055













$





338,622













$





34,433

















10.2





%









Number of facilities at period end









48

















48

















—

















—





%









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











2

















2

















—

















—





%









Actual patient days









840,252

















805,595

















34,657

















4.3





%









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









83.8





%













79.9





%













3.9





%













4.9





%









Skilled mix by nursing days









29.8





%













28.0





%













1.8





%













6.4





%









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









50.9





%













48.8





%













2.1





%













4.3





%



























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















































RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:







(4)











(Dollars in thousands)











Skilled services revenue





$





243,878













$





37,291













$





206,587









NM









Number of facilities at period end









45

















13

















32









NM









Number of campuses at period end



(1)











4

















2

















2









NM









Actual patient days









586,642

















95,007

















491,635









NM









Occupancy percentage — Operational beds









74.4





%













72.4





%









NM









NM









Skilled mix by nursing days









22.0





%













17.8





%









NM









NM









Skilled mix by nursing revenue









34.3





%













29.9





%









NM









NM









(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.





(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2022.





(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2023.





(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2024.





(5) Skilled services revenue and key performance metrics for a closed facility was not material and has been excluded from Same Facilities results during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The facility was closed in 2024 as the program was transitioned from an intermediate care facility to a group home setting.



















THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES AND





PERCENT OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE AND DAYS BY PAYOR

















The following tables reflect the change in skilled nursing average daily revenue rates by payor source, excluding services that are not covered by the daily rate



(1)



:















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Same Facility













Transitioning













Acquisitions













Total





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































































SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES











Medicare





$





786.82













$





748.36













$





850.63













$





819.42













$





686.08













$





615.16













$





789.43













$





760.63













Managed care









578.99

















548.81

















603.30

















556.52

















533.47

















456.07

















578.40

















548.28













Other skilled









653.62

















615.93

















613.34

















528.41

















721.87

















745.59

















655.04

















607.13













Total skilled revenue









666.96

















632.40

















721.91

















682.66

















630.24

















572.21

















672.15

















639.39













Medicaid









306.87

















299.94

















296.03

















277.59

















336.14

















296.25

















308.87

















295.73













Private and other payors









292.90

















277.47

















310.80

















285.25

















353.84

















266.30

















305.96

















278.32













Total skilled nursing revenue





$





422.26













$





400.43













$





423.15













$





388.68













$





406.13













$





341.31













$





420.43













$





396.63































Six Months Ended June 30,

















Same Facility













Transitioning













Acquisitions













Total





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































































SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES







(1)













Medicare





$





784.11













$





746.15













$





849.04













$





815.79













$





666.07













$





619.78













$





786.58













$





759.21













Managed care









574.18

















548.90

















596.80

















557.48

















511.07

















463.40

















572.51

















549.10













Other skilled









652.85

















617.98

















600.99

















520.13

















710.78

















745.59

















650.67

















606.98













Total skilled revenue









663.01

















632.59

















717.31

















683.06

















608.42

















571.86

















667.17

















640.09













Medicaid









304.23

















296.51

















291.39

















276.65

















325.52

















294.93

















304.65

















292.81













Private and other payors









293.09

















280.57

















313.09

















289.32

















340.25

















265.45

















303.52

















281.69













Total skilled nursing revenue





$





420.77













$





400.08













$





420.48













$





391.91













$





389.83













$





339.62













$





417.23













$





397.34













(1) The rates are based on contractually agreed-upon amounts or rates, excluding the estimates of variable consideration under the revenue recognition standard, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 606.













The following tables set forth our percentage of skilled nursing patient revenue and days by payor source for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,

















Same Facility













Transitioning













Acquisitions













Total





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































































PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE











Medicare









21.5





%













20.7





%













28.1





%













28.4





%













15.6





%













13.3





%













21.9





%













21.8





%









Managed care









20.3

















19.5

















16.1

















14.3

















12.3

















10.1

















18.6

















18.4













Other skilled









9.4

















8.6

















6.2

















5.1

















7.7

















7.0

















8.7

















8.0















Skilled mix













51.2









%

















48.8









%

















50.4









%

















47.8









%

















35.6









%

















30.4









%

















49.2









%

















48.2









%











Private and other payors









6.8

















7.2

















6.8

















7.8

















12.4

















13.0

















7.5

















7.4













Medicaid









42.0

















44.0

















42.8

















44.4

















52.0

















56.6

















43.3

















44.4















TOTAL SKILLED NURSING













100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%





























Three Months Ended June 30,

















Same Facility













Transitioning













Acquisitions













Total





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































































PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS











Medicare









11.5





%













11.1





%













14.0





%













13.5





%













9.3





%













7.4





%













11.6





%













11.4





%









Managed care









14.8

















14.3

















11.3

















10.0

















9.4

















7.5

















13.5

















13.3













Other skilled









6.1

















5.5

















4.2

















3.7

















4.2

















3.2

















5.7

















5.2















Skilled mix













32.4









%

















30.9









%

















29.5









%

















27.2









%

















22.9









%

















18.1









%

















30.8









%

















29.9









%











Private and other payors









9.8

















10.3

















9.4

















10.6

















14.3

















16.7

















10.2

















10.5













Medicaid









57.8

















58.8

















61.1

















62.2

















62.8

















65.2

















59.0

















59.6















TOTAL SKILLED NURSING













100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

































Six Months Ended June 30,

















Same Facility













Transitioning













Acquisitions













Total





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































































PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE











Medicare









21.7





%













21.1





%













28.6





%













29.5





%













15.6





%













14.8





%













22.2





%













22.5





%









Managed care









20.7

















19.8

















16.3

















14.6

















12.1

















10.0

















19.1

















18.7













Other skilled









9.2

















8.6

















6.0

















4.7

















6.6

















5.1

















8.4

















7.8















Skilled mix













51.6









%

















49.5









%

















50.9









%

















48.8









%

















34.3









%

















29.9









%

















49.7









%

















49.0









%











Private and other payors









6.8

















7.2

















6.8

















7.9

















12.5

















12.1

















7.4

















7.4













Medicaid









41.6

















43.3

















42.3

















43.3

















53.2

















58.0

















42.9

















43.6















TOTAL SKILLED NURSING













100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%





























Six Months Ended June 30,

















Same Facility













Transitioning













Acquisitions













Total





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















































































PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS











Medicare









11.6





%













11.3





%













14.2





%













14.2





%













9.1





%













8.1





%













11.8





%













11.8





%









Managed care









15.2

















14.4

















11.5

















10.2

















9.2

















7.3

















13.9

















13.5













Other skilled









6.0

















5.6

















4.1

















3.6

















3.7

















2.4

















5.4

















5.1















Skilled mix













32.8









%

















31.3









%

















29.8









%

















28.0









%

















22.0









%

















17.8









%

















31.1









%

















30.4









%











Private and other payors









9.7

















10.3

















9.2

















10.7

















14.3

















15.5

















10.1

















10.5













Medicaid









57.5

















58.4

















61.0

















61.3

















63.7

















66.7

















58.8

















59.1















TOTAL SKILLED NURSING













100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

















100.0









%

































THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

















The following tables set forth our service revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total service revenue for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















Revenue













% of Revenue













Revenue













% of Revenue











Medicaid



(1)







$





485,848

















39.8





%









$





411,760

















40.0





%









Medicare









291,117

















23.8

















258,869

















25.1













Medicaid — skilled









75,207

















6.2

















62,969

















6.1















Total Medicaid and Medicare









$









852,172





















69.8









%













$









733,598





















71.2









%











Managed care









229,495

















18.8

















191,022

















18.5













Private and other



(2)











139,747

















11.4

















105,954

















10.3















SERVICE REVENUE









$









1,221,414





















100.0









%













$









1,030,574





















100.0









%











(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations.





(2) Private and other in skilled services includes private, Veteran Affairs and hospice payors. In addition, private and other in the "all other" category includes revenue from senior living and ancillary operations.























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















Revenue













% of Revenue













Revenue













% of Revenue











Medicaid



(1)







$





939,688

















39.3





%









$





801,923

















39.4





%









Medicare









578,868

















24.2

















524,452

















25.8













Medicaid — skilled









144,758

















6.1

















126,278

















6.2















Total Medicaid and Medicare









$









1,663,314





















69.6









%













$









1,452,653





















71.4









%











Managed care









456,712

















19.1

















379,126

















18.6













Private and other



(2)











268,428

















11.3

















203,280

















10.0















SERVICE REVENUE









$









2,388,454





















100.0









%













$









2,035,059





















100.0









%











(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations.





(2) Private and other in skilled services includes private, Veteran Affairs and hospice payors. In addition, private and other in the "all other" category includes revenue from senior living and ancillary operations.



























THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT







(In thousands)























Skilled Services









The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the skilled services reportable segment for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Statements of Income Data:







































Segment income



(1)







$





150,004













$





122,185













$





293,935













$





248,994













Depreciation and amortization









13,750

















10,911

















26,963

















21,447















EBITDA









$









163,754

















$









133,096

















$









320,898

















$









270,441















Adjustments to EBITDA:





































Stock-based compensation expense









7,567

















5,693

















14,447

















10,907













Litigation



(2)











—

















2,100

















—

















2,100













Gain on business interruption recoveries









(1,000





)













—

















(1,000





)













—















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









170,321

















$









140,889

















$









334,345

















$









283,448















(1) Segment income reflects profit from operations before provision for income taxes and impairment charges from operations. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the skilled services segment for purposes of determining segment profit or loss.





(2) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

















Standard Bearer









The following table sets forth details of operating results for our revenue and earnings, and their respective components, by Standard Bearer for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Rental revenue generated from third-party tenants





$





4,712













$





4,198













$





9,209













$





8,393













Rental revenue generated from Ensign's independent subsidiaries









26,756

















19,156

















50,660

















37,162















TOTAL RENTAL REVENUE









$









31,468

















$









23,354

















$









59,869

















$









45,555















Segment income



(1)











9,126

















7,360

















17,709

















14,618













Depreciation and amortization









9,265

















7,166

















17,741

















13,995















FFO







(2)











$









18,391

















$









14,526

















$









35,450

















$









28,613















(1) Segment income reflects profit from operations before provision for income taxes, excluding gain or loss from sale of real estate, insurance recoveries and impairment of long-lived assets. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the three months and three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is management fee of $1.9 million and $3.6 million, respectively, and interest of $9.0 million and $16.1 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the three months and three and six months ended June 30, 2024 is management fee of $1.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, and interest of $5.0 million and $9.3 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center.





(2) FFO, in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sale of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of long-lived assets, while including depreciation and amortization related to real estate to earnings.









Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization and (d) interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) interest expense, (e) stock-based compensation expense, (f) acquisition related costs, (g) costs incurred related to system implementations, (h) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business and (i) gain/loss on business interruption recoveries and long-lived assets. Adjusted EBITDAR consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) interest expense, (e) rent-cost of services, (f) stock-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) costs incurred related to system implementations, (i) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business and (j) gain/loss on business interruption recoveries and long-lived assets. Adjusted EBT consists of net income before (a) provision for income taxes, (b) stock-based compensation expense, (c) acquisition related costs, (d) costs incurred related to system implementations, (e) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business, (f) gain/loss on business interruption recoveries and long-lived assets and (g) amortization of patient base intangible assets. Funds from Operations (FFO) for our Standard Bearer segment consists of segment income, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of long-lived assets. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBT and FFO provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure that is not specified in GAAP. This measure is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. The Company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBT and FFO has substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the Company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the Company believes that this non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financials" link of the Investor Relations section on Ensign’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.



