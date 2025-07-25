Ensign Group Posts 20% EPS Jump in Q2

Key Points - Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) reached $1.59, beating the $1.55 analyst estimate and rising 20.5% year over year.

- Revenue (GAAP) came in at $1.23 billion, surpassing expectations, with both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue exceeding analyst estimates and up 18.5% from the prior year period.

- Full-year 2025 guidance for non-GAAP EPS and revenue was increased, with the new EPS midpoint up 16 % over 2024; the dividend was raised for a 22nd consecutive year in December 2024.

Ensign Group reported financial results for the quarter ended July 24, 2025. The main headlines from the release: adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) were $1.59, topping estimates of $1.55, and GAAP revenue reached $1.23 billion, just ahead of the $1.22 billion GAAP expectation and up 18.5% compared to the same period last year. The company raised its full-year earnings and revenue guidance. This quarter delivered robust growth, driven by organic improvement and acquisitions, while maintaining its pace of expansion and consistent financial execution despite ongoing regulatory and integration challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.59 $1.55 $1.32 20.5% Revenue $1.23 billion $1.22 billion $1.04 billion 18.3% Net Income $84.4 million $71.0 million 18.9% Adjusted EBITDA $146.6 million $117.2 million 25.1% Funds from Operations – Standard Bearer $18.4 million $14.5 million 26.6%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Ensign Group operates skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and provides rehabilitative and other post-acute care services across the United States. Its core business centers around running over 300 healthcare operations, with growth strategies that include acquiring facilities and expanding its captive real estate investment trust (REIT), Standard Bearer.

The company’s recent focus has been on building scale through selective acquisitions, coupled with a decentralized approach that empowers local leaders to manage operations. Success in this industry is largely determined by the ability to integrate new sites efficiently, maintain quality patient care, and navigate complex reimbursement structures—particularly from government programs such as Medicaid and Medicare, which made up 69.8% of service revenue.

Quarter Highlights: Sales Growth and Operational Momentum

During the quarter, revenue increased by 18.5 % compared to the prior year, and adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) rose by 20.5%. These results beat consensus expectations and reflect both organic growth and continued momentum from acquisition activity. Same-facility skilled services revenue rose by 6.5%, and revenue from transitioning facilities (sites acquired between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023) climbed by 11.6%. The company added eight new facilities, with a mix of leased and owned real estate, bringing its total to 348 operations at period-end.

Occupancy—a key measure in the post-acute care sector—continued to strengthen. Total operational bed occupancy improved to 81.3%, up 1.2 percentage points over the prior year, while recently acquired facilities reached 74.3% occupancy. Managed care revenue, which reflects contracts with private health plans, grew 11.8% at same facilities and 27.8% at transitioning operations. Standard Bearer, the company’s real estate platform, saw rental revenue increase by 34.7% and funds from operations (FFO) rose by 26.6%.

Medicaid and Medicare made up 69.8% of service revenue, keeping reliance on government reimbursement high. The company actively engaged with policymakers about rate and regulatory issues, but reported no immediate impact from changes. Payroll and labor cost controls helped offset ongoing staffing pressures, with improvements in turnover rates and agency staff usage. Ensign raised its quarterly dividend to $0.0625 per share, continuing its 22-year streak of dividend increases.

Material one-time items included a jump in acquisition and capital investment outlays, with more than $190 million deployed, mainly on real estate, in Q1 2025. Leadership highlighted the importance of sustaining talent development to support ongoing integration and maintain operating standards as new facilities join the group.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus Points

Management raised guidance for adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share to a range of $6.34–$6.46 (midpoint up more than 16% from 2024) and revenue to $4.99–$5.02 billion. These projections assume continued integration of recent acquisitions and stable reimbursement rates. The company expects a high pace of acquisition activity to continue, with both lease and ownership opportunities in its pipeline.

Investors should monitor Ensign’s payor mix and exposure to policy changes, as any significant adjustments to Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement could impact future results. Other focal points include margin sustainability as labor and wage pressures evolve, the ability to maintain integration quality with an expanding portfolio, and the performance of Standard Bearer’s REIT segment, particularly with more properties now leased to third parties. The company stated its confidence in scaling its decentralized model but emphasized that talent and leadership depth remain critical to supporting future growth.

ENSG does pay a dividend. The quarterly dividend was raised for the 22nd consecutive year to $0.0625 per share in December 2024.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

