Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Ensign Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Ensign Group had US$114.3m of debt at June 2021, down from US$147.2m a year prior. But it also has US$209.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$94.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ensign Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ENSG Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ensign Group had liabilities of US$461.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.26b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$209.0m in cash and US$313.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.20b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Ensign Group has a market capitalization of US$4.45b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Ensign Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Ensign Group has boosted its EBIT by 31%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ensign Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Ensign Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Ensign Group recorded free cash flow worth 78% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While Ensign Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$94.7m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 31% over the last year. So we don't think Ensign Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ensign Group you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



