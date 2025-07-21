The Ensign Group, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 24, 2025

The Ensign Group will release second quarter 2025 financial results on July 24, with a conference call on July 25.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,258 shares for an estimated $1,262,295 .

. SUZANNE D. SNAPPER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,379 shares for an estimated $1,241,820 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $578,354 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ENSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENSG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025

$ENSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENSG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $156.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $160.0 on 02/07/2025

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025.









Conference Call









Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's second quarter 2025 performance.





To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, August 29, 2025.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 348 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.









Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net.





SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



