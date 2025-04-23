Ensign Group, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Ensign Group plans to release Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, with a webcast discussion on April 30.

Quiver AI Summary

The Ensign Group, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 29, 2025. Following this, a live webcast is scheduled for April 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where management will discuss the company's performance. Interested parties can access the webcast and related information on the Ensign website, with a replay available until May 31, 2025. Ensign operates a wide range of healthcare services through 343 facilities across various states, providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative therapies.

Potential Positives

Ensign Group will release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The live webcast for discussing the financial results will engage current and prospective investors, demonstrating the company's commitment to communication.

The company operates 343 healthcare facilities across multiple states, indicating a significant presence and potentially strong market position within the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Ensign Group release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Ensign Group will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025.

What time is the Ensign Group conference call?

The conference call will take place on April 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

How can I access the Ensign Group webcast?

The webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net.

Will the Ensign Group webcast be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay until 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on May 31, 2025.

What services does the Ensign Group provide?

Ensign Group provides skilled nursing, senior living services, and various rehabilitative and healthcare services across 343 facilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $549,958 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $371,322 .

. BARRY PORT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $310,000

ANN SCOTT BLOUIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $115,868.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENSG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENSG forecast page.

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it expects to issue its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.









Conference Call









Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's first quarter 2025 performance.





To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, May 31, 2025.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 343 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.









Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net.





SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.