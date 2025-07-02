The Ensign Group, Inc. Expands Portfolio with Acquisitions of Duncanville and Boise Skilled Nursing Facilities

Ensign Group acquires two skilled nursing facilities in Texas and Idaho, expanding their healthcare operations portfolio.

The Ensign Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities through its real estate subsidiary, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc. The first acquisition is the Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed facility in Texas, which will be operated under a long-term triple net lease by a third-party operator. The second is Timber Springs Transitional Care, a 120-bed facility in Boise, Idaho, which will be managed by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. These acquisitions, effective July 1, 2025, expand Ensign's portfolio to 348 healthcare operations across 17 states. Ensign's Chief Investment Officer, Chad Keetch, expressed excitement about adding the facilities and indicated that the company is actively pursuing more real estate acquisition opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

Ensign Group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities, increasing its total to 348 healthcare operations across 17 states, which highlights significant growth and market presence.

The acquisition includes a strategic long-term triple net lease arrangement for the Duncanville facility, indicating a stable revenue stream for the company.

The inclusion of Timber Springs Transitional Care as an Ensign-affiliated tenant suggests enhanced operational control and potential for higher performance within the acquired facilities.

Ensign's commitment to actively seeking more acquisition opportunities demonstrates a proactive growth strategy in the healthcare sector, positioning the company well for future expansion.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of skilled nursing facilities amid a challenging regulatory environment for the healthcare industry could raise concerns about potential future operational difficulties.



Dependence on third-party operators for some facilities may create risks related to quality control and operational standards.



While expanding its portfolio, the company may face increased scrutiny or criticism regarding the impact of such acquisitions on community healthcare services and the quality of care provided at its facilities.

FAQ

What recent acquisitions did The Ensign Group announce?

The Ensign Group announced the acquisition of Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Timber Springs Transitional Care on July 1, 2025.

How many healthcare operations does Ensign currently have?

Ensign's portfolio now includes 348 healthcare operations across 17 states, including 44 senior living operations.

Who will operate the newly acquired facilities?

The Duncanville facility will be operated by a third-party operator, while the Timber Springs facility will be managed by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

What type of real estate strategy does Ensign employ?

Ensign actively seeks to acquire real estate for skilled nursing and senior living facilities, including both well-performing and struggling operations.

Where can I find more information about Ensign Group?

More information about The Ensign Group is available on their official website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, it acquired the real estate to



Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center



, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in Duncanville, Texas. The facility will be operated by a third-party operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.





“We are delighted to add this facility to Standard Bearer’s portfolio in Texas,” said Chad Keetch, Ensign's Chief Investment Officer. “Standard Bearer is always looking for opportunities to acquire real estate and work with other quality operators. We identified this facility and operating partner as tremendous fits for our organization and are very excited to work together,” he added.





In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of



Timber Springs Transitional Care



, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.





These acquisitions are effective as of July 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 348 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 146 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 348 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at



http://www.ensigngroup.net



.









