The Ensign Group, Inc. Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Toluca Lake Transitional Care and Additional Skilled Nursing Facilities

Ensign Group acquires Toluca Lake Transitional Care and two Idaho facilities, expanding its healthcare portfolio to 347 operations.

The Ensign Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of Toluca Lake Transitional Care, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility in North Hollywood, California, effective June 1, 2025. This acquisition is part of a larger deal that involves the purchase of seven facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, initially announced in December 2024. Following the acquisition, a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign's real estate company, will acquire the property's real estate after obtaining regulatory approvals. Additionally, on the same day, Ensign acquired Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, both located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. These latest acquisitions expand Ensign's portfolio to 347 healthcare operations across 17 states, and the company is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

The Ensign Group, Inc. has expanded its operations with the acquisition of Toluca Lake Transitional Care, enhancing its presence in the skilled nursing sector in California.

This acquisition contributes to a larger initiative of acquiring seven facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, indicating strategic growth for the company.



The company is actively pursuing further acquisition opportunities, indicating a growth-oriented strategy and confidence in the healthcare market.

Potential Negatives

While the acquisition of multiple facilities indicates growth, it may also raise concerns about overextension and the company’s ability to maintain quality care across all locations, especially given the ongoing challenges in the healthcare sector.



The reliance on long-term triple net master leases for newly acquired facilities could impact cash flow and financial flexibility, particularly if the real estate market experiences volatility.



The announcement does not specify how the acquisitions align with current regulatory or operational challenges facing the skilled nursing industry, which could lead to potential operational risks for the company.

FAQ

What recent facility did The Ensign Group acquire?

The Ensign Group acquired Toluca Lake Transitional Care, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility in North Hollywood, California.

When was the acquisition of Toluca Lake Transitional Care effective?

The acquisition became effective on June 1, 2025.

How many healthcare operations does Ensign currently have?

Ensign's portfolio now includes 347 healthcare operations across 17 states.

Who will manage the care at the new facility?

The extraordinary team of caregivers at Toluca Lake Transitional Care will continue to provide excellent care and service.

What other facilities did Ensign acquire on the same day?

Ensign also acquired Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, both in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign



group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of



Toluca Lake Transitional Care



, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, following receipt of state regulatory approvals. The acquisition was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024. The acquisition was effective June 1, 2025.





“We are grateful for the chance to continue the legacy of this spectacular facility” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This facility is a great addition to one of our best markets and we’re excited for the continued growth in California” he added.





Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California subsidiary, added “This facility is a tremendous fit for us. We can’t wait to work with the extraordinary team of caregivers at the facility and work with them to provide excellent care and service to our residents.”





In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of



Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center



, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and



Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center,



a 100-bed skilled nursing facility also located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. These acquisitions are subject to a long-term triple net master lease with a third-party landlord.





These acquisitions were effective as of June 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 347 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.









About Ensign









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 347 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at



http://www.ensigngroup.net



Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500,



ir@ensignservices.net







