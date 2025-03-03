The Ensign Group, Inc. Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Five Skilled Nursing and Senior Living Facilities Across Four States

Ensign Group acquired several skilled nursing facilities across Arizona, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington, expanding its healthcare portfolio.

The Ensign Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in Mesa, Arizona, namely Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation and Springdale Village Post Acute, enhancing its presence in the Phoenix area. This move was executed by its real estate subsidiary, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., effective March 1, 2025. Additionally, Ensign acquired multiple facilities in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington, expanding its portfolio to 340 healthcare operations across 17 states, which includes 43 senior living operations. CEO Barry Port emphasized the strategic value of these acquisitions, and the company is actively looking for further opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

The Ensign Group has expanded its operational footprint by acquiring multiple skilled nursing and senior living facilities, enhancing its portfolio to a total of 340 healthcare operations across 17 states.

This acquisition reflects the company's strong commitment to growth in key markets, specifically in Arizona and other regions, signaling confidence in the ongoing demand for skilled nursing services.

The inclusion of high-quality real estate assets through Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT strengthens the financial foundation of the Ensign Group, positioning it well for future investments and growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement emphasizes the company's aggressive acquisition strategy, potentially highlighting a reliance on expansion instead of solidifying its current operations, which may raise concerns among stakeholders about sustainability and stability.



Acquiring multiple facilities in a single announcement may indicate a rapid growth strategy that could stretch resources and management capacity, leading to possible operational challenges.



The focus on acquiring both well-performing and struggling facilities could signal potential risks in integrating operations, as well as an inherent vulnerability to financial instability from less successful sites.

FAQ

What recent acquisitions did The Ensign Group make?

The Ensign Group acquired Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation and Springdale Village Post Acute skilled nursing facilities in Arizona.

How many healthcare operations does Ensign currently have?

Ensign operates 340 healthcare facilities across 17 states, including skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Who is the CEO of The Ensign Group?

The CEO of The Ensign Group is Barry Port, who commented on the company's recent acquisitions.

What is Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc.?

Standard Bearer is Ensign's captive real estate company that manages its real estate assets, including recent acquisitions.

Where does Ensign plan to acquire more facilities?

Ensign is actively seeking to acquire skilled nursing and senior living facilities throughout the United States.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $549,958 .

. BARRY PORT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $310,000

BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $190,337 .

. SWATI BARGOTRA ABBOTT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $152,450

ANN SCOTT BLOUIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $115,868.

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign



TM



group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of



Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation



, a 204-bed skilled nursing facility; and



Springdale Village Post Acute



, a 122-bed skilled nursing facility, both located in Mesa, Arizona. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the acquisition is effective as of March 1, 2025.





“Arizona continues to be one of our most mature and strongest platforms within the Ensign family and we are so pleased that we were able to further strengthen our presence in the greater Phoenix area,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are also thrilled to add to Standard Bearer’s growing footprint with high-quality real estate assets in very strategic market for us,” he added.





Forrest Peterson, Director of Bandera Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Arizona-based subsidiary, had this to say about the transaction, “We welcome the amazing team of caregivers at these facilities to the Bandera family and can’t wait to join forces to provide excellent care to the residents that we have been entrusted to serve.”





In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced it acquired the real estate and operations of



Polaris Extended Care and Polaris Transitional Care



a skilled nursing facility with 146 beds located in Anchorage, Alaska;



Horizon House



, a 90-unit senior living facility located in Anchorage, Alaska;



Mt. Angel Health and Rehabilitation



, and



Mt. Angel Orchard House



, a healthcare campus with 98 skilled nursing beds and 50 senior living units located in Mt. Angel, Oregon; and



South Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center



, a 113-bed skilled nursing facility located in Spokane, Washington. The real estate assets were acquired by Standard Bearer and both facilities will be operated by an Ensign affiliated operator.





These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 340 healthcare operations, which includes 43 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 140 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.









About Ensign









TM









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 340 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Oregon, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at





http://www.ensigngroup.net





.









Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net





SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



