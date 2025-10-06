The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Ensign Group (ENSG). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 0.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $176.59 in the previous session. Ensign Group has gained 32% since the start of the year compared to the 3.6% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 22.7% return for the Zacks Medical - Nursing Homes industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2025, Ensign Group reported EPS of $1.59 versus consensus estimate of $1.54 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.77%.

For the current fiscal year, Ensign Group is expected to post earnings of $6.39 per share on $4.99 in revenues. This represents a 16.18% change in EPS on a 17.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.99 per share on $5.51 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.44% and 10.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Ensign Group has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ensign Group has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 27.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 27.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.7X versus its peer group's average of 14.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Ensign Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ensign Group meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Ensign Group shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

