The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.0625 per Share

Ensign Group declares a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, payable by April 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Ensign Group, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share for its common stock, set to be paid by April 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2025. The company, which has maintained dividend payments since 2002, is involved in providing skilled nursing and senior living services, as well as various rehabilitative healthcare services across 340 facilities in multiple states. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The Ensign Group has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Ensign has maintained a consistent dividend-paying history since 2002, highlighting its reliability and strong financial performance over time.

The company operates 340 healthcare facilities across multiple states, indicating a significant presence in the healthcare sector and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The declared dividend of $0.0625 per share may indicate limited cash flow or profitability, raising concerns about the company's financial health.



The company operates within a highly regulated healthcare sector, which may pose significant risks and uncertainties that are not adequately addressed in the release.



The press release does not provide any updates on growth initiatives or strategic plans, which may suggest a lack of direction or innovation in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Ensign Group, Inc.?

Ensign Group, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on or before April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

How long has Ensign Group been paying dividends?

Ensign Group has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.

What services does Ensign Group provide?

Ensign Group offers skilled nursing, senior living services, therapies, and other rehabilitative healthcare services.

How many healthcare facilities does Ensign operate?

Ensign operates 340 healthcare facilities across multiple states in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $549,958 .

. BARRY PORT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $310,000

BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $280,742 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $115,868.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENSG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENSG forecast page.

$ENSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENSG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $170.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $167.0 on 10/21/2024

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.





Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.









About Ensign









™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 340 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at



http://www.ensigngroup.net





.











Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net





SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.