The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and One in North Hollywood, California

The Ensign Group acquires two skilled nursing facilities in Idaho and one in California, expanding its healthcare operations.

The Ensign Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center—effective June 1, 2025. Additionally, they acquired Toluca Lake Transitional Care in North Hollywood, California, which is part of a larger purchase of seven facilities from Providence Home and Community Care. These acquisitions expand Ensign's portfolio to 347 healthcare operations across 17 states, affirming their commitment to growth in the healthcare sector. CEO Barry Port expressed enthusiasm for the facilities' cultural fit and the potential for exceptional service within the community.

Potential Positives

Ensign Group has expanded its footprint in Idaho by acquiring two skilled nursing facilities, enhancing its operational presence in a strategically beneficial market.

The acquisitions contribute to Ensign's growing portfolio, increasing the number of healthcare operations to 347, which may strengthen its competitive position in the industry.

By incorporating Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, Ensign is poised to provide high-quality services with experienced caregivers, potentially leading to improved resident care and satisfaction.

The company has reiterated its commitment to growth by actively seeking further acquisition opportunities in skilled nursing and senior living sectors across the United States.

Potential Negatives

Acquiring multiple skilled nursing facilities may raise concerns about the company's ability to effectively manage a growing portfolio, especially if they have performance issues or require significant operational adjustments.

The long-term, triple net master lease arrangement indicates a shift in financial responsibility for property maintenance that could impact profitability if operational challenges arise.

There may be regulatory risks associated with the separate acquisition of facilities that require state approvals, which could delay integration or result in unforeseen costs.

FAQ

What recent acquisitions did The Ensign Group announce?

The Ensign Group acquired Ironwood and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Centers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, as well as Toluca Lake Transitional Care in California.

When were these acquisitions effective?

All acquisitions became effective on June 1, 2025.

How many healthcare operations does Ensign now have?

With these acquisitions, Ensign's portfolio increased to 347 healthcare operations across 17 states.

What types of services does Ensign provide?

Ensign provides skilled nursing, senior living services, rehabilitative therapies, and various healthcare services.

What is Ensign's future acquisition strategy?

Ensign is actively seeking to acquire both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing and healthcare businesses across the U.S.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114 .

. BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,539 shares for an estimated $530,850

BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $461,762 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of



Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center



, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and



Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center,



a 100-bed skilled nursing facility also located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. These acquisitions were effective June 1, 2025 and are subject to a long-term, triple net master lease with a third-party landlord.









“We are excited to add these two facilities to our increasing presence in Idaho,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Coeur d’Alene is an area that we are thrilled to be in and look forward to continued growth around these facilities,” he added.





Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s northwest subsidiary, added “These facilities are a wonderful fit for us both culturally and operationally and there should be a seamless transition bringing them into our local cluster. The caregivers are amazing, and we can’t wait to work with them to provide incredible service to our residents and their families.”





In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of



Toluca Lake Transitional Care



, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, following receipt of state regulatory approvals. The acquisition was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024.





These acquisitions were effective as of June 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 347 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 347 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at



http://www.ensigngroup.net



.









