The Ensign Group, Inc. Acquires Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation in Issaquah, Washington

Ensign Group acquired Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation in Issaquah, Washington, expanding its healthcare operations to 344 facilities.

Quiver AI Summary

The Ensign Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation, a 117-bed skilled nursing facility in Issaquah, Washington, effective May 1, 2025. This acquisition was made by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's real estate arm, and will be managed by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. This purchase is part of a larger deal that includes seven other facilities acquired from Providence Home and Community Care. Ensign CEO Barry Port expressed pride in continuing the tradition of quality care at Marianwood, which complements their existing facilities and strengthens their portfolio in the northwest. The acquisition expands Ensign's operations to 344 healthcare facilities across 17 states, with a focus on continued growth and opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

The Ensign Group, Inc. successfully acquired Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation, enhancing its portfolio with a new skilled nursing facility in Washington.

This acquisition is part of a larger strategy, expanding Ensign's healthcare operations to 344 facilities across 17 states, indicating strong growth and market presence.

The deal strengthens Ensign's partnership with its captive real estate company, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., and reinforces its commitment to quality care and operational excellence.

Ensign's ongoing pursuit of acquisitions demonstrates its proactive approach to growth in the healthcare sector, positioning the company favorably for future expansion opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of the Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation facility, while expanding their portfolio, could indicate a reliance on acquisitions for growth, raising concerns about organic growth and operational stability.



Statements about actively seeking to acquire both well-performing and struggling operations may imply that the company is taking on additional risk, potentially affecting overall operational quality and financial performance.



The company did not provide specific financial details regarding the acquisition, leaving stakeholders without crucial context to assess the impact on future earnings and company valuation.

FAQ

What did Ensign Group announce on May 2, 2025?

Ensign Group announced the acquisition of Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation, a skilled nursing facility in Issaquah, Washington.

How many beds does Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation have?

The facility has 117 beds and is a skilled nursing facility.

When was the acquisition of Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation effective?

The acquisition was effective as of May 1, 2025.

How many healthcare operations does Ensign Group now own?

Ensign Group now has 344 healthcare operations, including 44 senior living operations across 17 states.

What is the focus of Ensign Group's acquisitions?

Ensign Group is seeking to acquire well-performing and struggling skilled nursing and senior living facilities throughout the U.S.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $549,958 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $371,322 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $115,868.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENSG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENSG forecast page.

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of



Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation



, a 117-bed skilled nursing facility located in Issaquah, Washington. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of May 1, 2025 and was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024.





“We are honored to have been entrusted to continue the long-standing tradition of quality care in this operation,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This facility clusters well with our existing locations and continues to build a strong portfolio for Standard Bearer in the northwest,” he added.





Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Washington-based subsidiary, added “This operation is a perfect fit for us, and we are excited to continue our strong growth in Washington. The team is incredible, and we are excited to join forces with them to provide excellence to our residents and their families.”





This acquisition was effective as of May 1, 2025, and brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 344 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 344 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at



http://www.ensigngroup.net



.









Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net





SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.