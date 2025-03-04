Ensign Group Expands Healthcare Portfolio With Key Acquisitions

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG recently purchased the real estate and operations of a healthcare campus in Oregon, one skilled nursing facility and another senior living unit in Alaska, a skilled nursing facility in Washington and two skilled nursing facilities in Arizona. In each of these cases, the real estate assets were acquired by ENSG’s captive real estate company, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc.

The healthcare campus in Oregon, named Mt. Angel Health and Rehabilitation and Mt. Angel Orchard House, comprises 98 skilled nursing beds and 50 senior living units. Named Polaris Extended Care and Polaris Transitional Care, this skilled nursing facility in Alaska is equipped with 146 beds. Meanwhile, the acquired senior living facility, Horizon House, contains 90 beds and is also located in Alaska. These three buyouts mark Ensign Group’s entry into the states of Oregon and Alaska.

South Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center, the Washington-based skilled nursing facility, is equipped with 113 beds and likely to expand Ensign Group’s statewide footprint. Additionally, the two skilled nursing facilities of Arizona, Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation and Springdale Village Post Acute, contain 204 and 122 beds, respectively. The Arizona buyouts are likely to further solidify ENSG’s presence in one of its most established and robust markets.

These acquisitions allow Ensign Group to adopt a collaborative approach with the caregivers at the acquired facilities, fostering a deeper understanding of the specific needs of local communities. This, in turn, helps ENSG enhance health outcomes for individuals across multiple regions.

Benefits Reaped by ENSG out of the Multiple Buyouts

These initiatives are expected to expand the healthcare portfolio and provide an opportunity for Ensign Group to enter new states or solidify its existing presence across several states, ultimately strengthening its U.S. foothold. With the recent acquisitions, the company’s portfolio consists of 340 healthcare operations spread across 17 states. Out of the total, 43 are senior living operations, which lay the perfect ground for ENSG to capitalize on considering an aging U.S. population. Ensign Group subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, now own 140 real estate assets.

Such buyouts increase the count of skilled nursing facilities, as a result of which the healthcare provider can cater to a higher patient base. This, in turn, is likely to drive the revenues of the Skilled Services segment, which generates revenues from Medicaid, Medicare, managed care, commercial insurance and private pay. Skilled services revenues rose 13.9% year over year in 2024.

Management of Ensign Group remains committed to identifying opportunities to acquire real estate and lease both thriving and underperforming skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare-related businesses across the United States.

ENSG’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Ensign Group have gained 3.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.1% growth. ENSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

