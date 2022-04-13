Ensign Group (ENSG) Ups Credit Facility to $600M to Fuel Growth

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and its subsidiaries recently hiked their credit facility by $250 million, leading to a total of $600 million. In this regard, it should be noted that the same was supported by a lending consortium arranged by Truist Securities.



This new facility will mature on Apr 8, 2027. It even consists of a $400-million incremental expansion option among other things. The skilled nursing operator will utilize the funds for its upcoming pipeline of buyouts, renovation of current and future facilities, other business requirements, et al. The proceeds are also expected to cater to ENSG’s working capital needs, per management.



Ensign Group has always been aggressive when it comes to maintaining its solvency level. The new credit facility was required for additional flexibility, given the current evolving nature of the healthcare sector. This helped it continue with its acquisitions. In the fourth quarter of 2021, ENSG successfully added 17 operations to its portfolio.



It is nothing new for this hospital company to actively seek transactions to acquire real estate and lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare-related businesses in new and existing markets. ENSG bought 278 facilities from January 2011 through December 2021.



Ensign Group continues to pursue its acquisition spree in 2022 as well.



ENSG now has a portfolio of 252 healthcare operations, 25 of which include senior living operations across 13 states. ENSG owns 103 real-estate assets.



Its total debt is 13.3% of its capital, much lower than the industry’s average of 79.5%. Also, its times interest earned stands at 38.67X, which came against the industry’s negative average of 0.8X. As of Dec 31, 2021, it had $262.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 10.8% from the level at 2020 end, and a revolving line of credit of up to $350 million in available capacity, much higher than its long-term debt less current maturities of $152.8 million. This proves its balance sheet strength, which is required for carrying out growth-related investments.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

In the past six months, its shares have gained 13.3%, outperforming the industry's growth of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

