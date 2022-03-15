Ensign Group (ENSG) Up 9.9% in 3 Months: More Room to Grow?

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s ENSG shares have jumped 9.9% in the past three months, thanks to portfolio boosting efforts and growing operations in Skilled services. The company has been gaining from the active inorganic growth strategy as the demand for healthcare-related services keeps rising.

Based in San Juan Capistrano, CA, Ensign Group provides healthcare services in the post-acute care continuum, urgent care center and mobile ancillary businesses in the United States. It has a market cap of $4.7 billion.

Can It Retain Momentum?

The answer is yes and before we get into the details, let us show you how its estimates for full-year 2022 stand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ensign Group’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.07 per share, indicating an 11.8% rise from $3.64 a year ago. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average of 1.7%. The consensus estimate for 2022 revenues stands at $2.9 billion, signaling a 12.1% year-over-year rise.

Now let’s delve into what’s driving the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Ensign Group’s expertise in acquiring real estate or leasing post-acute care operations and transforming them into market leaders is praiseworthy. Last year, it was successful in adding 20 operations to its portfolio. Early this month, ENSG purchased the operations of Amarsi Assisted Living in Glendale and Citadel Assisted Living Facility in Mesa, both in Arizona. Its affiliates also bought the real estate and operations of The Waterton Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Tyler, TX.

With the active acquisition strategy, ENSG’s portfolio jumped to 250 healthcare operations, 23 of which include senior living operations in 13 states. It now owns 102 real-estate assets. We expect all these moves to bode well for ENSG in the long haul.

Ensign Group’s revenues witnessed a seven-year (2014-2021) CAGR of 14%, driven by both Medicaid and Medicare businesses. Total revenues rose 9.4% year over year for 2021 on the back of higher service and rental revenues. The company’s growth strategies and acquisitions are likely to further drive the top line. It expects annual revenues for 2022 in the band of $2.93-$2.98 billion, whose midpoint signals a 12.4% rise from the 2021 reported figure.

ENSG’s financial strength continues to support shareholder value-boosting efforts. At 2021-end, it had $262.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 10.8% from the level at 2020-end, and a revolving line of credit of up to $350 million in available capacity, much higher than long-term debt less current maturities of $152.8 million. Total debt is 13.3% of its capital, much lower than the industry average of 79.5%.

Ensign Group efficiently deploys capital and boosts shareholder value. Frequent share repurchases and dividend payments at regular intervals have helped the company retain investors’ confidence in this stock. For this year, ENSG approved a new stock buyback plan of $20 million in February.

Risks

Despite the upside potential, there are a few factors that are holding back the stock’s growth. Rising expenses and declining free cash flows are major headwinds. Expenses rose 14.3% and 8.6% year over year for 2020 and 2021, respectively. This can affect its bottom line. Also, for the trailing 12-month period, free cash flow declined 30.5% to $208 million. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive long-term growth.

