Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ensign Group (ENSG) closed the most recent trading day at $42.20, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENSG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ENSG to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $573.24 million, down 0.42% from the year-ago period.

ENSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.39% and +4.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENSG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. ENSG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ENSG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.81, so we one might conclude that ENSG is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, ENSG's PEG ratio is currently 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Nursing Homes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Nursing Homes industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

