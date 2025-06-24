Is The Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ensign Group (ENSG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ensign Group is one of 997 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ensign Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ENSG has moved about 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ensign Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Boston Scientific (BSX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.6%.

For Boston Scientific, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ensign Group belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.1% so far this year, so ENSG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Boston Scientific falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 83 stocks and is ranked #159. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.6%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Ensign Group and Boston Scientific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.