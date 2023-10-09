Ensign Group (ENSG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.52, changing hands as high as $93.57 per share. Ensign Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENSG's low point in its 52 week range is $81.17 per share, with $104.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.76.

