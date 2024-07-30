Ensign Group (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat on Occupancy, Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG gained 7.2% since it reported second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 25, 2024. Strong quarterly results benefited from improved occupancy, skilled mix days, and higher skilled service revenues. However, declining cash flow from operations and a rise in overall expenses acted as a partial offset.

ENSG reported a second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line increased 13.8% year over year.

Operating revenues of $1.04 billion improved 12.5% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line outpaced the consensus mark by 2%.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

Q2 Update

Ensign Group’s adjusted net income grew 15.3% year over year to $76.4 million in the second quarter and beat our estimate of $75.2 million.

Same-store occupancy improved 280 basis points (bps) year over year while transitioning occupancy expanded 430 bps year over year.

Total expenses of $950.3 million escalated 12.7 % year over year in the quarter under review and came higher than our estimate of $932.7 million. The year-over-year increase was due to higher costs of services, general and administrative expenses, and rent.

Segmental Update

Skilled Services: The segment’s revenues rose 12.1% year over year to $991.3 million in the second quarter. The metric beat our estimate of $983 million. The metric was supported by improved occupancy and improved patient days. Segment income of $122.2 million improved 4.4% year over year.

Skilled nursing and campus operations of the segment totaled 272 and 29, respectively, at the second-quarter end.

Standard Bearer: Rental revenues amounted to $23.4 million, which grew 17.3% year over year and outpaced our estimate of $22.8 million. The metric was supported by rising acquisitions. Segmental income of $7.4 million rose 3.2% year over year.

Funds from Operations were $14.5 million in the second quarter, which improved 9.5% year over year.

Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2024)

Ensign Group exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $477.3 million, which declined 6.3% from the 2023-end figure. It had a leftover capacity of $573.1 million under its line of credit at the second-quarter end.

Total assets of $4.4 billion rose 6.2% from the 2023-end level.

Long-term debt-less current maturities were $143.6 million, which declined 1.3% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2023. Current maturities of long-term debt amounted to $4 million.

Total equity of $1.7 billion climbed nearly 11.1% from the 2023-end figure.

ENSG generated net cash from operations of $112.2 million in the first half of 2024, which plunged 33.2% from the year-ago figure.

Capital-Deployment Update

Ensign Group did not buy back shares in the first half. During the first half of 2024, management paid dividends worth $6.8 million.

2024 Outlook Raised

Revenues are anticipated to lie within $4.20-$4.22 billion, the mid-point of which indicates an improvement of 12.9% from the 2023 figure of $3.73 billion.

Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be between $5.38 and $5.50 for 2024, the midpoint of which suggests more than 14% growth from the 2023 figure of $4.77.

The weighted average common shares outstanding is estimated to be around 58.5 million, and the tax rate is assumed to be 25% for 2024.

Zacks Rank

Ensign Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the Medical sector players that have reported second-quarter 2024 results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UnitedHealth Group reported a second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $6.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line rose 10.7% year over year. Revenues amounted to $98.9 billion, which improved 6.4% year over year in the quarter under review on the back of strong performance in its UnitedHealthcare and Optum business lines. The top line outpaced the consensus mark of $98.7 billion.

Elevance Health reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $10.12 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The bottom line improved 12% year over year. Operating revenues of $43.2 billion dipped 0.4% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus mark by 0.5%.

HCA Healthcare reported a second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $5.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The bottom line improved 28.2% year over year. Revenues amounted to $17.5 billion, which improved 10.3% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line outpaced the consensus mark by 2.2%.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.