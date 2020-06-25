Ensign Group (ENSG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ensign Group (ENSG) closed at $40.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENSG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $573.24 million, down 0.42% from the year-ago period.

ENSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.39% and +4.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ENSG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. ENSG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ENSG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.

Meanwhile, ENSG's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENSG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Nursing Homes industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.