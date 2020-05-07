Ensign Group (ENSG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ensign Group (ENSG) closed at $34.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.42%.

ENSG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 12.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $578.59 million, up 5.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.84% and +4.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENSG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ENSG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ENSG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.26, so we one might conclude that ENSG is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that ENSG has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Nursing Homes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Nursing Homes industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.